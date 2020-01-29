MediBloc [QRC20] Price Down 14.4% Over Last Week (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market cap of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,325.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.13 or 0.01879119 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.51 or 0.04093660 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.07 or 0.00644539 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00132296 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.04 or 0.00751651 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009709 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00027812 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00664866 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Profile

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

