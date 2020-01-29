Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $102,096.00. Also, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,911,168.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPW. ValuEngine raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.35.

Shares of NYSE MPW traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,549,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.27. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 41.57%. The business had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.91%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

