MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Short Interest Down 8.1% in January

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the December 31st total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.3 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MediciNova stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.04. 1,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,081. MediciNova has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $274.88 million, a P/E ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.93.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNOV. ValuEngine raised MediciNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded MediciNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 11.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,135,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,194,000 after purchasing an additional 326,947 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of MediciNova by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 397,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 95,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MediciNova by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 740,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 45,126 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of MediciNova by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

