Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 4,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 408,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days. Approximately 37.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE MED traded down $2.71 on Wednesday, reaching $99.37. 175,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,695. Medifast has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $159.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.01). Medifast had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 62.93%. The business had revenue of $190.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Medifast will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.84%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 115.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after purchasing an additional 48,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,708,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $219,152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 86.5% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the third quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 4,090.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 58,090 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MED. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medifast from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Dougherty & Co cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Medifast from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

