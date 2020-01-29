MEET.ONE 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $536,506.00 (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last week, MEET.ONE has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $536,506.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MEET.ONE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Gate.io and BigONE.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $292.56 or 0.03150471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00191362 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00119174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne.

MEET.ONE Token Trading

MEET.ONE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Gate.io and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

