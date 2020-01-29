MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$7.50

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.01% from the company’s current price.

MEG has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. CSFB increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on MEG Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley cut MEG Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.80.

TSE MEG traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$6.88. 1,262,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,267,765. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.85. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.06 and a twelve month high of C$8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$942.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$791.28 million. Analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

