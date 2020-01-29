Megacoin (MEC) Price Tops $0.0019

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Megacoin has a total market cap of $71,394.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Megacoin

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,439,956 coins. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org.

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

