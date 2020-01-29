Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Position Cut by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLCO. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 130,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.5% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.88. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12-month low of $18.68 and a 12-month high of $26.97.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.49.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

