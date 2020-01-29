Membrana (MBN) Market Cap Hits $517,769.00

Membrana (CURRENCY:MBN) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 29th. Membrana has a market capitalization of $517,769.00 and $91,987.00 worth of Membrana was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Membrana has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One Membrana token can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, ProBit Exchange and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Membrana alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00036564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.34 or 0.05626748 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025480 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00128132 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00016770 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00033729 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002834 BTC.

About Membrana

MBN is a token. Its launch date was March 13th, 2018. Membrana’s total supply is 643,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,185,471 tokens. Membrana’s official website is membrana.io. Membrana’s official message board is medium.com/@membrana. Membrana’s official Twitter account is @membrana_io.

Membrana Token Trading

Membrana can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, ProBit Exchange and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Membrana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Membrana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Membrana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Membrana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Membrana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.