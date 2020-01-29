Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Price Down 2.4% This Week

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 13% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $602,019.00 and approximately $4,429.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0202 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.11 or 0.01326213 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00027985 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000046 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000900 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.