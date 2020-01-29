Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $86.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.99 and a 200 day moving average of $85.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.22%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

