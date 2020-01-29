Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Declares $0.61 Quarterly Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share on Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Merck & Co., Inc. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Merck & Co., Inc. has a payout ratio of 43.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. to earn $5.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.24. 8,034,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,256,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.99 and a 200-day moving average of $85.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

