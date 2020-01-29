Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.9% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRK opened at $86.25 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.99 and a 200-day moving average of $85.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $218.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

