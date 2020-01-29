Merculet Trading Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Merculet token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Hotbit, OKEx and Bilaxy. During the last week, Merculet has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Merculet has a market capitalization of $437,445.00 and $29,796.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Merculet

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,032,250,846 tokens. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io.

Buying and Selling Merculet

Merculet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Kucoin, Bilaxy, OKEx and CoinMex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

