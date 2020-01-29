Mercury Price Reaches $0.0027 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Mercury token can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and Upbit. Mercury has a market cap of $271,789.00 and $325.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mercury has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $294.31 or 0.03140204 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010687 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00193951 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028829 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00121286 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury launched on March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

