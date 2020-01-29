Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $193.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.08 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

Mercury Systems stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.95. 20,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,440. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.73. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 65.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $48.60 and a fifty-two week high of $89.44.

In other Mercury Systems news, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 3,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $256,935.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,003,279.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $458,687.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,063 shares in the company, valued at $23,195,863.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $2,069,498 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.43.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

