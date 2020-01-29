MESG Price Reaches $0.0122 (MESG)

MESG (CURRENCY:MESG) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. MESG has a total market capitalization of $766,901.00 and approximately $1.27 million worth of MESG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MESG has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MESG token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MESG alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.54 or 0.03139038 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00191665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029758 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00119006 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MESG Token Profile

MESG’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,622,139 tokens. The official message board for MESG is medium.com/mesg. The Reddit community for MESG is /r/mesg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MESG’s official Twitter account is @mesgfoundation. The official website for MESG is mesg.com.

MESG Token Trading

MESG can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MESG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MESG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MESG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MESG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MESG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.