Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,073 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,926 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.26% of Meta Financial Group worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 17.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 989,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,302,000 after purchasing an additional 91,812 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 49.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,362 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 25.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 26.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,756 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $39.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meta Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

In related news, Director William David Tull sold 8,943 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $312,557.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sonja Anne Theisen sold 5,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $194,290.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,245 shares in the company, valued at $320,524.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

