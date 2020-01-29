Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.30-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.44.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CASH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Meta Financial Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meta Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.25.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ CASH traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,576. Meta Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

In other news, Director William David Tull sold 8,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $312,557.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sonja Anne Theisen sold 5,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $194,290.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,524.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.