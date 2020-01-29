MetaHash Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $5.08 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 1,806,422,204 coins and its circulating supply is 1,644,090,565 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash.

#MetaHash Coin Trading

#MetaHash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

