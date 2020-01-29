Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Short Interest Up 10.0% in January

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the December 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of MEOH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,053. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Methanex has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $62.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.04.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.31). Methanex had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $650.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Securities cut shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.92.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Methanex by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Methanex in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Methanex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Methanex in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Methanex by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.