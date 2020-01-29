Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,759 shares during the period. Metlife makes up about 1.4% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $15,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Metlife by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Metlife by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 143,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Metlife during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Metlife during the fourth quarter worth $7,659,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Metlife by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Metlife alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Metlife has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.56. 213,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,723,413. Metlife Inc has a 12 month low of $41.41 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The company has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.43.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Metlife’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.