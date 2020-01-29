Metlife (MET) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Metlife (NYSE:MET) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Metlife to post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.13). Metlife had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Metlife’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Metlife to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $50.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.43. Metlife has a 1-year low of $41.41 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The company has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MET. ValuEngine raised Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

