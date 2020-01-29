Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Cut to C$56.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MRU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Metro from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Metro from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Metro from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Metro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$55.86.

MRU stock traded down C$0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$53.99. The company had a trading volume of 422,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,753. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.70. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$54.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$55.11. Metro has a fifty-two week low of C$47.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.03.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.83 billion. On average, analysts expect that Metro will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

