MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Short Interest Down 8.9% in January

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,020,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 11,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.25 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

In related news, VP Bryan Wulfsohn sold 67,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $521,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 139,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,235.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robin Josephs sold 24,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $190,006.30. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 1,281.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,507,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,725 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 1,832.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,204,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,026 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 42.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,003,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,109,000 after purchasing an additional 894,243 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH during the third quarter worth $5,184,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH during the third quarter worth $3,227,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MFA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,242,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,590. MFA FINL INC/SH has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average is $7.52.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 60.28% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. MFA FINL INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 117.65%.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

