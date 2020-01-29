M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 334,029 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $23,048,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 247.1% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 195.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 538 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 36.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $64.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.75. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $51.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

