M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 403,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,968,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Graco at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 14.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 25,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.7% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 38,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 34.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GGG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Graco in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

In other Graco news, EVP Caroline M. Chambers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $964,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,353.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $5,409,969.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,306.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,249 shares of company stock worth $7,404,209 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GGG opened at $55.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.36 and a 1-year high of $55.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.14.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.61 million. Graco had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.