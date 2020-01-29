M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 122,084 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $22,097,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14,927 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Ardour Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.30.

UNP opened at $179.64 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $149.09 and a one year high of $188.96. The company has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.53.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

