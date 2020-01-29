M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 214,296 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 214,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 401.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 476,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,825,000 after buying an additional 381,000 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7,559.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 374,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 369,489 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,685,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,663,000 after buying an additional 360,690 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,061,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,370,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,611,000 after buying an additional 234,293 shares in the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

In related news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at $9,997,010.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $3,009,437.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,556,145.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,330. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMR stock opened at $74.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.95. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.98 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.