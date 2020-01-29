M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 678,607 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 678,607 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $21,950,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Canadian Natural Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNQ. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 205.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,703.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,309.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNQ shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.76.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average is $27.23. The stock has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.56%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

