M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 88,357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $18,732,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 29.9% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 97,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.42.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $210.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The firm has a market cap of $543.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.25.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

