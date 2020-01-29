M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 181,298 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 181,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,861,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Tractor Supply at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 869,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,611,000 after purchasing an additional 70,267 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 95,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 34,448 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSCO. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.70.

In related news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $1,323,804.09. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $94.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.71. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $82.62 and a twelve month high of $114.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

