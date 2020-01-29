M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 181,785 Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 181,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,452,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Agilent Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 81.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after buying an additional 70,426 shares in the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,461,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 174.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 463,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,520,000 after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041 shares during the period.

Shares of A stock opened at $87.18 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $90.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,970,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,569,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $812,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,587,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,470,816.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

