M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $13.85 Million in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 234,799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $13,853,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 70,479 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 612.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 22,112 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. 60.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.69.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $52.78 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $74.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.55 and a 200-day moving average of $55.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

