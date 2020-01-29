M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $14.61 Million in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 174,023 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,608,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of CGI at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the first quarter worth $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CGI by 18.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 34,441 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in CGI by 30.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in CGI by 5.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 36,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in CGI by 1.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIB opened at $85.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.71 and its 200-day moving average is $80.31. CGI Inc has a 12-month low of $63.88 and a 12-month high of $87.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.53.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CGI Inc will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GIB. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday. Desjardins raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

