M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $14.74 Million in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 735,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,737,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.15% of Shaw Communications at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Shaw Communications by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Shaw Communications by 19.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Shaw Communications by 1.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Shaw Communications by 14.2% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Securities downgraded Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shaw Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

NYSE SJR opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.71. Shaw Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $21.08.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0757 per share. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is presently 84.26%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

