M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $16.04 Million in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 353,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,040,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Sun Life Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.7% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 86.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLF stock opened at $48.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.06. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $34.78 and a 12-month high of $48.79. The company has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 44.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SLF shares. ValuEngine downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price objective on Sun Life Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

