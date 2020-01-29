M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $15.30 Million Investment in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,177,249 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,304,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of Centurylink at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Centurylink by 114.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after buying an additional 1,296,573 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 712.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 24,387 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 209,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 18,072 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,661,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,535,000 after acquiring an additional 12,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 541,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 53,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $43,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTL. Evercore ISI began coverage on Centurylink in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim lowered Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

Shares of NYSE:CTL opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average is $12.80. Centurylink Inc has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a positive return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

