M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $20 Million Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,249,678 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,995,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,230,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054,145 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 795.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,862,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431,701 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5,156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,248,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,482 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,166,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 269.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,411,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

In other news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 9,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $147,154.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,043 shares in the company, valued at $557,183.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keerti Melkote sold 66,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $1,056,096.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,494.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,621 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,996. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HPE opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.55.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

