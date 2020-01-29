M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,170,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 27,533.3% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Biogen by 3.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 130,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Biogen by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 8.6% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 16,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $281.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Biogen Inc has a 1-year low of $215.77 and a 1-year high of $338.87. The company has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.32.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.64.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

