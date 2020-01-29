M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 326,389 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,236,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Cognizant Technology Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $62.60 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $56.73 and a 1-year high of $74.85. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.89.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 18,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,140,919.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,972.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $639,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 459,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,411,568.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,287 shares of company stock valued at $15,533,272 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.