M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 557,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,755,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $86.25 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.22%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

