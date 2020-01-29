M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 344,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,456,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Nutrien at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 470.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $43.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average of $49.11. Nutrien Ltd has a 1-year low of $42.80 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.91%.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Stephens lowered shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.74.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

