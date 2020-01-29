M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 255,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,045,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.6% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 41,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $740,495.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,999.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,736,818.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900,118 shares in the company, valued at $52,935,939.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.97.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $53.86 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The stock has a market cap of $84.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

