M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 788,455 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $231,806,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.0% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of UnitedHealth Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 32,738 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,071,000. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $285.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $277.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $302.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $292.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.31.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,430. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

