M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,251,769 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $235,333,000. Visa comprises approximately 2.1% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Visa as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 499,918 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $93,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,886 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 23,893 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 16,917 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 70,496 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $202.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.30 and a twelve month high of $210.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.18.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at $46,183,026.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,434 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.32.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.