M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 1.2% during the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 2.0% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 20.5% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Lam Research by 18.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.75, for a total transaction of $435,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,759 shares of company stock valued at $14,449,763. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $301.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $295.83 and a 200 day moving average of $249.43. The stock has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.64. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $163.60 and a 12 month high of $316.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

