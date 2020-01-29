M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 323,507 Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 323,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,499,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Coca-Cola European Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 195.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 49.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 27.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $52.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a one year low of $44.96 and a one year high of $58.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.38.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

