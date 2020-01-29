M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes $15.87 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,763,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,869,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 80.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $179,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $543,200 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.85.

F opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.