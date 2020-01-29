M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes $21.21 Million Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 254,990 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $21,209,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 43,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 18,181 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 36,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $83.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $73.20 and a twelve month high of $87.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.89.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.0908 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.38%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

